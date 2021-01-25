Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL] Revenue clocked in at $1.07 billion, down -3.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LL] loss -11.15% or -3.73 points to close at $29.71 with a heavy trading volume of 1561894 shares. The company report on January 19, 2021 that LL Flooring Celebrates the Start of 2021 by Honoring Heroes with Hand-Crafted Wooden American Flags and Announcing the Floor of the Year.

National flooring retailer continues to provide best-in-class customer experience in 2021 with digital tools to support any flooring project.

Lumber Liquidators, now LL Flooring (NYSE: LL), one of the nation’s largest specialty retailers of high-quality, hard-surface flooring that is dedicated to providing the best customer experience, ended 2020 by thanking several first responder organizations that helped their communities last year by gifting them with hand-crafted wooden American flags. The Company also kicked off the new year by announcing the 2021 Floor of the Year, Gold Coast Acacia Hardwood Flooring.

It opened the trading session at $32.79, the shares rose to $32.81 and dropped to $29.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LL points out that the company has recorded 40.47% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -688.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 568.87K shares, LL reached to a volume of 1561894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LL shares is $26.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LL stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $11 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $5, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on LL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for LL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for LL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for LL stock

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.43. With this latest performance, LL shares dropped by -11.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 262.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.23 for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.25, while it was recorded at 31.66 for the last single week of trading, and 20.51 for the last 200 days.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.23 and a Gross Margin at +37.12. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.88.

Return on Total Capital for LL is now 8.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.59. Additionally, LL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL] managed to generate an average of $4,392 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 79.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.95.Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 273.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL]

There are presently around $669 million, or 79.50% of LL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,344,305, which is approximately -2.802% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 3,338,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.19 million in LL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $51.71 million in LL stock with ownership of nearly -3.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [NYSE:LL] by around 4,433,089 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 2,542,376 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 15,540,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,516,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LL stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,883,398 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 949,532 shares during the same period.