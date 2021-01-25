FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] Revenue clocked in at $64.90 million, up 62.31% YTD: What’s Next?

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] price surged by 4.86 percent to reach at $0.84. The company report on January 21, 2021 that FuelCell Energy, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on January 21, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

A sum of 39338066 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 67.55M shares. FuelCell Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $18.18 and dropped to a low of $16.70 until finishing in the latest session at $18.13.

The one-year FCEL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -57.65. The average equity rating for FCEL stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for FuelCell Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for FuelCell Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8.50, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on FCEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FuelCell Energy Inc. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 85.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

FCEL Stock Performance Analysis:

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.01. With this latest performance, FCEL shares gained by 93.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 586.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 930.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.11 for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.15, while it was recorded at 17.23 for the last single week of trading, and 4.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FuelCell Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.80 and a Gross Margin at -7.49. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -125.73.

Return on Total Capital for FCEL is now -11.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.77. Additionally, FCEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] managed to generate an average of -$281,984 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.FuelCell Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

FCEL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FuelCell Energy Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FuelCell Energy Inc. go to 15.00%.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,803 million, or 32.50% of FCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCEL stocks are: CVI HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 19,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.82% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,059,893 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $254.91 million in FCEL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $212.36 million in FCEL stock with ownership of nearly 17.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FuelCell Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL] by around 50,363,153 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 6,187,226 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 42,917,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,467,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCEL stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,196,263 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,697,411 shares during the same period.