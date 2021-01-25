For Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK], Analyst sees a rise to $2.50. What next?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] gained 2.17% or 0.01 points to close at $0.53 with a heavy trading volume of 25892610 shares. The company report on January 24, 2021 that NAK 9-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) Investors to February 2nd Application Deadline in Securities Fraud Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm.

San Francisco, California–(Newsfile Corp. – January 24, 2021) – Hagens Berman urges Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) investors to submit their losses now. A securities fraud class action is pending before the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: Dec. 21, 2017 – Nov. 25, 2020.

It opened the trading session at $0.54, the shares rose to $0.56 and dropped to $0.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NAK points out that the company has recorded -76.35% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -70.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 21.64M shares, NAK reached to a volume of 25892610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gabelli & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for NAK stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.01. With this latest performance, NAK shares gained by 59.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.23 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4914, while it was recorded at 0.5156 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9856 for the last 200 days.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for NAK is now -47.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.55. Additionally, NAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.66.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]

There are presently around $27 million, or 17.90% of NAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 21,591,412, which is approximately 47.827% of the company’s market cap and around 37.40% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 10,117,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.33 million in NAK stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $1.39 million in NAK stock with ownership of nearly 184.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:NAK] by around 18,281,411 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 4,883,908 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 27,759,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,924,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAK stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,074,213 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,044,391 shares during the same period.