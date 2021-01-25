First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] is 4.17% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] traded at a high on 01/22/21, posting a 3.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.00. The company report on January 20, 2021 that First Majestic Produces 5.5M Silver Eqv. Oz in Q4 2020 (3.5M Silver Oz and 26K Gold Oz); Provides 2021 Outlook and Conference Call Details.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 production results, as well as production and cost guidance for 2021. The Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results are scheduled to be released on February 18, 2021.

Q4 2020 HIGHLIGHTS.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18160025 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of First Majestic Silver Corp. stands at 6.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.91%.

The market cap for AG stock reached $3.10 billion, with 221.24 million shares outstanding and 195.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.57M shares, AG reached a trading volume of 18160025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $9.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Neutral rating on AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84.

How has AG stock performed recently?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.76. With this latest performance, AG shares gained by 6.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.93 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.89, while it was recorded at 13.18 for the last single week of trading, and 10.68 for the last 200 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.25 and a Gross Margin at +17.53. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.12.

Return on Total Capital for AG is now 2.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.84. Additionally, AG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] managed to generate an average of -$10,709 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.

Earnings analysis for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

Insider trade positions for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]

There are presently around $955 million, or 34.22% of AG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 21,716,411, which is approximately 8.581% of the company’s market cap and around 11.08% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 5,712,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.97 million in AG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $75.52 million in AG stock with ownership of nearly 8.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Majestic Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE:AG] by around 19,190,502 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 12,500,546 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 36,508,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,199,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AG stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,341,054 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 10,294,815 shares during the same period.