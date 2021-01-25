Electro-Sensors Inc. [ELSE] is 25.99% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Electro-Sensors Inc. [NASDAQ: ELSE] closed the trading session at $6.06 on 01/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.94, while the highest price level was $6.87. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Quarterly revenue of $1,899,000, down 7.3% from prior-year quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.99 percent and weekly performance of 26.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 67.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 50.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 55.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 143.20K shares, ELSE reached to a volume of 5059632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electro-Sensors Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35.

ELSE stock trade performance evaluation

Electro-Sensors Inc. [ELSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.51. With this latest performance, ELSE shares gained by 50.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.54 for Electro-Sensors Inc. [ELSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.26, while it was recorded at 4.95 for the last single week of trading, and 3.75 for the last 200 days.

Electro-Sensors Inc. [ELSE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electro-Sensors Inc. [ELSE] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.38 and a Gross Margin at +52.87. Electro-Sensors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.26.

Return on Total Capital for ELSE is now -0.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Electro-Sensors Inc. [ELSE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.19. Additionally, ELSE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Electro-Sensors Inc. [ELSE] managed to generate an average of $4,675 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Electro-Sensors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.60 and a Current Ratio set at 15.80.

Electro-Sensors Inc. [ELSE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.40% of ELSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELSE stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 108,800, which is approximately 1.968% of the company’s market cap and around 34.32% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 55,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in ELSE stocks shares; and STONEBRIDGE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.21 million in ELSE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Electro-Sensors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Electro-Sensors Inc. [NASDAQ:ELSE] by around 6,484 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 2,151 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 203,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,907 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELSE stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,150 shares during the same period.