Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation [CLII] Stock trading around $22.00 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation [NYSE: CLII] stock went on an upward path that rose over 64.92% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 67.94%. The company report on January 23, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE – CLII).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (“CRIS” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CLII) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which CRIS, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with EVgo, an industry-leading builder, owner and operator of DC fast charging for electric vehicles in the U.S, and result in EVgo becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, CRIS shareholders will retain ownership of only 8.7 of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the CRIS Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

The market cap for the stock reached $506.00 million, with 23.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 170.80K shares, CLII stock reached a trading volume of 49573854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation [CLII]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation is set at 1.46

CLII Stock Performance Analysis:

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation [CLII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 67.94.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 90.16 for Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation [CLII], while it was recorded at 14.94 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation Fundamentals:

Previous articleJefferies slashes price target on First Horizon Corporation [FHN] – find out why.
Next articleGameStop Corp. [GME] Revenue clocked in at $5.16 billion, up 245.06% YTD: What’s Next?

