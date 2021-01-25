Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] stock Reiterated by Alliance Global Partners analyst, price target now $3

Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ: CIDM] traded at a high on 01/22/21, posting a 5.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.38. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Cinedigm Launches All3Media’s Streaming Channel SO… REAL App on the Roku Platform.

Cinedigm Continues To Expand Distribution of All3 Media’s Channel.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced the launch of All3Media’s SO… REAL on the Roku® platform. The Roku app gives viewers access to an ad-supported catalog of unscripted reality content from All3Media’s extensive catalog of television content. The free app is available for download through the Roku channel store and is powered by Cinedigm’s proprietary Matchpoint Blueprint™, a highly-scalable app development platform for OTT services.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 24796183 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cinedigm Corp. stands at 26.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.98%.

The market cap for CIDM stock reached $173.70 million, with 114.53 million shares outstanding and 89.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.40M shares, CIDM reached a trading volume of 24796183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]?

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Cinedigm Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Cinedigm Corp. stock. On June 27, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for CIDM shares from 3.50 to 3.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinedigm Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.36.

How has CIDM stock performed recently?

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 66.08. With this latest performance, CIDM shares gained by 86.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.70 for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7308, while it was recorded at 1.1672 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0003 for the last 200 days.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.07 and a Gross Margin at +32.46. Cinedigm Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.50.

Additionally, CIDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 156.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] managed to generate an average of -$204,639 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Cinedigm Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cinedigm Corp. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -116.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinedigm Corp. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]

There are presently around $12 million, or 10.20% of CIDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIDM stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,875,949, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,377,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.9 million in CIDM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.97 million in CIDM stock with ownership of nearly -14.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinedigm Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ:CIDM] by around 5,274,209 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,605,549 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,001,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,881,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIDM stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,054,462 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 716,713 shares during the same period.