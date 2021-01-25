Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] is 123.28% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Edison Baldwin

Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE: CCIV] closed the trading session at $22.35 on 01/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.00, while the highest price level was $22.67. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Churchill Capital Corp IV Issues Statement.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV, CCIV.UN) issued the following statement in response to inquiries from shareholders and the New York Stock Exchange, as well as the unusual trading in shares of the Company’s common stock in recent days:.

Churchill Capital IV is a special purpose acquisition corporation that was formed solely for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 123.28 percent and weekly performance of 28.74 percent. The stock has performed 124.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 131.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.40M shares, CCIV reached to a volume of 90601005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp IV is set at 1.44

CCIV stock trade performance evaluation

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.74.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 93.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 93.52 for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.23, while it was recorded at 18.90 for the last single week of trading.

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]: Insider Ownership positions

55 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE:CCIV] by around 58,537,454 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 100,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,637,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCIV stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,520,904 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

