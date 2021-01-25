Celsion Corporation [CLSN] moved down -21.26: Why It’s Important

Celsion Corporation [NASDAQ: CLSN] closed the trading session at $1.37 on 01/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.36, while the highest price level was $1.50. The company report on January 22, 2021 that CELSION CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $35 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING PRICED AT-THE-MARKET UNDER NASDAQ RULES.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) (“Celsion” or the “Company”), announced it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 25,925,925 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $1.35 per share in a registered direct offering, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, for gross proceeds of $35 million before deducting placement agent fees and expenses. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about January 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as lead placement agent for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 92.69 percent and weekly performance of 52.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 83.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 132.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.64M shares, CLSN reached to a volume of 36305263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Celsion Corporation [CLSN]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Celsion Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Celsion Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on CLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsion Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 130.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49.

CLSN stock trade performance evaluation

Celsion Corporation [CLSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.22. With this latest performance, CLSN shares gained by 83.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.50 for Celsion Corporation [CLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7285, while it was recorded at 1.2332 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3540 for the last 200 days.

Celsion Corporation [CLSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celsion Corporation [CLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4113.09. Celsion Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3370.31.

Return on Total Capital for CLSN is now -73.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celsion Corporation [CLSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.86. Additionally, CLSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celsion Corporation [CLSN] managed to generate an average of -$581,087 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Celsion Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Celsion Corporation [CLSN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celsion Corporation posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLSN.

Celsion Corporation [CLSN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 18.00% of CLSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,269,770, which is approximately -5.604% of the company’s market cap and around 1.25% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 706,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.97 million in CLSN stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.93 million in CLSN stock with ownership of nearly 161355.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celsion Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Celsion Corporation [NASDAQ:CLSN] by around 2,130,987 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,067,925 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 1,937,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,136,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLSN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 548,711 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 270,644 shares during the same period.