BTIG Research slashes price target on Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] – find out why.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.55% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 92.50%. The company report on January 22, 2021 that Senseonics Holdings Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $100.0 Million.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS) (“Senseonics” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of a long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for people with diabetes, announced that, due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 51,948,052 shares of common stock of the Company at a public offering price of $1.925 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company also has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 7,792,207 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about January 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, SENS stock rose by 163.22%. The average equity rating for SENS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $687.89 million, with 236.52 million shares outstanding and 119.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.07M shares, SENS stock reached a trading volume of 143488047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 68.79.

SENS Stock Performance Analysis:

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 92.50. With this latest performance, SENS shares gained by 437.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 419.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 163.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.32 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.74, while it was recorded at 2.37 for the last single week of trading, and 0.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Senseonics Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -613.41 and a Gross Margin at -91.30. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -542.46.

Return on Total Capital for SENS is now -112.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -195.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -369.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.93. Additionally, SENS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] managed to generate an average of -$604,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

SENS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $118 million, or 24.40% of SENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC with ownership of 14,558,073, which is approximately -2.174% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 14,153,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.69 million in SENS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $16.04 million in SENS stock with ownership of nearly -4.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS] by around 1,885,568 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 7,108,666 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 42,199,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,193,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SENS stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 823,785 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,443,330 shares during the same period.