Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] moved up 18.50: Why It’s Important

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] traded at a high on 01/22/21, posting a 18.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.80. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock.

BIONANO GENOMICS, INC. (Nasdaq: BNGO), announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 33,333,350 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $6.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Bionano from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $200 million. In addition, Bionano has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,000,002 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Bionano. The offering is expected to close on January 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. BTIG, LLC is acting as the lead manager, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and Maxim Group LLC are acting as the co-managers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 111895876 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bionano Genomics Inc. stands at 14.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 27.01%.

The market cap for BNGO stock reached $1.97 billion, with 238.50 million shares outstanding and 151.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 68.49M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 111895876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 270.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 89.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

How has BNGO stock performed recently?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.01. With this latest performance, BNGO shares gained by 1652.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1159.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 727.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.24 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.37, while it was recorded at 8.74 for the last single week of trading, and 1.00 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -255.44 and a Gross Margin at +22.46. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -294.34.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -120.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -261.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -433.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 555.80. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$307,372 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNGO.

Insider trade positions for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

There are presently around $85 million, or 4.90% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,566,305, which is approximately 1468.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BANK JULIUS BAER & CO. LTD, ZURICH, holding 849,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.33 million in BNGO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $6.04 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 91.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 6,665,686 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,885,089 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 131,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,682,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 958,881 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 159,460 shares during the same period.