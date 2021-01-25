Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] stock Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group analyst, price target now $27

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] surged by $3.34 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $31.45 during the day while it closed the day at $30.21. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Retail And Beauty Expert Mara Sirhal As Senior Vice President And General Manager Of Harmon Health And Beauty Stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) named Mara Sirhal as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Harmon Health and Beauty Stores, effective immediately. Ms. Sirhal will report to Joe Hartsig, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and President of Harmon Health and Beauty Stores.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Ms. Sirhal will be responsible for unlocking the potential of Harmon Health and Beauty Stores, leading all operational aspects of this value-driven business. This includes retail, online and distribution, as well as developing and implementing an improved customer value proposition to drive strong growth for the retail concept. Harmon Health and Beauty Stores has a long history providing customers with leading personal care and beauty brands at deep everyday value. In line with Bed Bath & Beyond’s enterprise strategy, the Company plans to deliver a more inspiring, omni-always shopping experience, providing its Harmon Health and Beauty Stores’ customers with greater ease, convenience and value.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock has also gained 10.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BBBY stock has inclined by 23.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 197.20% and gained 70.10% year-on date.

The market cap for BBBY stock reached $3.26 billion, with 122.89 million shares outstanding and 113.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.29M shares, BBBY reached a trading volume of 38825492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $23.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on BBBY stock. On October 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BBBY shares from 23 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBBY in the course of the last twelve months was 11.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

BBBY stock trade performance evaluation

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.50. With this latest performance, BBBY shares gained by 56.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 197.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.75 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.59, while it was recorded at 26.53 for the last single week of trading, and 14.01 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.77 and a Gross Margin at +31.72. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.50.

Return on Total Capital for BBBY is now -1.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 219.51. Additionally, BBBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] managed to generate an average of -$11,160 per employee.Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 90.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. go to 67.80%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,264 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,293,929, which is approximately -3.505% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,102,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $577.08 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $374.52 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -3.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 28,238,847 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 23,176,148 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 89,736,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,151,859 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,257,917 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 7,815,026 shares during the same period.