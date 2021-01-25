Bank of America Corporation [BAC] Stock trading around $31.55 per share: What’s Next?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.69% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.18%. The company report on January 22, 2021 that Bank of America Announces Redemption of €2.0 Billion of Floating Rate Senior Notes, due February 7, 2022 and €1.25 Billion of 0.736% Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Notes, due February 7, 2022.

Bank of America Corporation announced that it will redeem on February 7, 2021 (i) all €2,000,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its Floating Rate Senior Notes, due February 7, 2022 (ISIN: XS1560862580; Common Code: 156086258) (the “Floating Rate Notes”) and (ii) all €1,250,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its 0.736% Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Notes, due February 7, 2022 (ISIN: XS1560863554; Common Code: 156086355) (the “Fixed/Floating Rate Notes” and together with the Floating Rate Notes, the “Notes”).

Each series of the Notes was issued under the Bank of America Corporation U.S.$65,000,000,000 Euro Medium-Term Note Program. The redemption price for each series of the Notes will be equal to the Optional Redemption Amount of €1,000 per €1,000 Calculation Amount (as specified in the applicable Final Terms dated February 3, 2017), plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of February 7, 2021. Since February 7, 2021 is not a business day, the redemption price for each series of the Notes will be paid on the next succeeding business day, February 8, 2021. Interest on each series of the Notes will cease to accrue on the redemption date.

Over the last 12 months, BAC stock dropped by -7.53%. The one-year Bank of America Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.47. The average equity rating for BAC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $274.84 billion, with 8.73 billion shares outstanding and 8.64 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 56.74M shares, BAC stock reached a trading volume of 45092162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $35.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $36, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on BAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 107.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.30.

BAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.18. With this latest performance, BAC shares gained by 6.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.32 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.67, while it was recorded at 32.29 for the last single week of trading, and 25.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bank of America Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.38. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.09.

Return on Total Capital for BAC is now 4.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.26. Additionally, BAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] managed to generate an average of $131,875 per employee.

BAC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bank of America Corporation posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 1.11%.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $186,173 million, or 71.10% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 9.199% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 613,530,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.36 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.09 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -3.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 979 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 316,198,792 shares. Additionally, 1,040 investors decreased positions by around 338,036,662 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 5,246,651,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,900,886,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,623,201 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 28,924,477 shares during the same period.