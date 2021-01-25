Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] moved down -4.66: Why It’s Important

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE: ACB] loss -4.66% on the last trading session, reaching $10.65 price per share at the time. The company report on January 22, 2021 that Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing.

NYSE | TSX: ACB.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (“Aurora” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, has announced that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and ATB Capital Markets, under which the underwriters have agreed to buy on bought deal basis 12,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”), at a price of US$10.45 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately US$125 million (the “Offering”). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each full common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of US$12.60 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment in certain events.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. represents 183.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.96 billion with the latest information. ACB stock price has been found in the range of $10.22 to $10.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 42.86M shares, ACB reached a trading volume of 28936914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $5.56 to $3.75. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.87 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10.

Trading performance analysis for ACB stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.95. With this latest performance, ACB shares gained by 19.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.00 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.52, while it was recorded at 11.45 for the last single week of trading, and 9.47 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -194.00 and a Gross Margin at -56.85. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1173.81.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -14.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.70. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$1,198,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]

There are presently around $181 million, or 14.14% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 4,618,063, which is approximately 96.199% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,970,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.64 million in ACB stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $11.97 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 168.369% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE:ACB] by around 6,613,354 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 2,867,161 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 7,482,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,962,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,809,577 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,243,346 shares during the same period.