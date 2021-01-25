American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] is 0.32% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] traded at a low on 01/22/21, posting a -0.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.82. The company report on January 14, 2021 that American Airlines Group Announces Webcast of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) will webcast a live audio feed of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results conference call with financial analysts and journalists on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 a.m. CT.

The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations. An archive of the call will be available on the website through Feb. 28.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 38916074 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Airlines Group Inc. stands at 3.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.77%.

The market cap for AAL stock reached $9.58 billion, with 509.05 million shares outstanding and 503.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 76.48M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 38916074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $12.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $18 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39.

How has AAL stock performed recently?

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.77. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -1.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.91 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.25, while it was recorded at 15.91 for the last single week of trading, and 13.11 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.10 and a Gross Margin at +24.96. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.68.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now 11.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.85. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] managed to generate an average of $12,610 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Airlines Group Inc. posted 1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL.

Insider trade positions for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $4,284 million, or 45.70% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,917,956, which is approximately -0.637% of the company’s market cap and around 0.93% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 49,184,696 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $778.1 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $459.73 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 14.654% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 255 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 37,057,384 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 50,163,157 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 183,548,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,768,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,642,521 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 35,982,686 shares during the same period.