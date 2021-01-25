Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] Is Currently -7.97 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin

Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: AAU] loss -7.97% on the last trading session, reaching $0.58 price per share at the time. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Almaden Comments on Media Reports.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or “the Company”; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU) understands that certain media have reported that Mexico’s Supreme Court will soon make a ruling on the constitutionality of the Mexico’s mining code, stemming from a complaint brought in relation to the Company’s mineral claims in Ixtacamaxtitlán, Puebla State, Mexico.

The Company wishes to confirm that the case pertaining to its Ixtaca mineral claims is not being heard at the Supreme Court level and therefore this reported ruling cannot relate to the Company’s Ixtaca project. The Company is aware that other mineral claims in Puebla State unrelated to the Company’s Ixtaca project are the subject of one or more complaints at the Supreme Court level, but the Company has no first-hand knowledge of the status of these cases.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. represents 119.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $75.40 million with the latest information. AAU stock price has been found in the range of $0.58 to $0.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, AAU reached a trading volume of 2505370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Almaden Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for AAU stock

Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.14. With this latest performance, AAU shares gained by 12.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.07 for Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7436, while it was recorded at 0.5795 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6705 for the last 200 days.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for AAU is now -5.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.13. Additionally, AAU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.80.

Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU]

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.90% of AAU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAU stocks are: EURO PACIFIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,009,413, which is approximately -17.987% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; GLOBAL STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT INC, holding 1,100,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.64 million in AAU stocks shares; and SPROTT INC., currently with $0.6 million in AAU stock with ownership of nearly -83.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Almaden Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:AAU] by around 648,780 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 6,089,084 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 743,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,994,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAU stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 281,392 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 99,135 shares during the same period.

