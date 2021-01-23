Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $34

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.60% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.67%. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Weyerhaeuser Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions.

For shareholders of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY), the 2020 dividend distributions totaling $0.51 per share on the Common Stock CUSIP 96216610 traded under the symbol WY are classified for income tax purposes as Capital Gain Distributions, which are treated as long-term capital gain. The common share dividends were paid as follows: $0.34 on March 20, 2020; and $0.17 on December 18, 2020.

Because the company’s dividend distributions are characterized as capital gains, they are not eligible for the 20 percent qualified business income deduction (Section 199A deduction).

Over the last 12 months, WY stock rose by 9.35%. The one-year Weyerhaeuser Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.88. The average equity rating for WY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.00 billion, with 747.00 million shares outstanding and 744.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, WY stock reached a trading volume of 5859312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $34.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 30.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

WY Stock Performance Analysis:

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.67. With this latest performance, WY shares dropped by -1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.60 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.43, while it was recorded at 32.95 for the last single week of trading, and 26.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Weyerhaeuser Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.55 and a Gross Margin at +9.64. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.16.

Return on Total Capital for WY is now 1.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.89. Additionally, WY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] managed to generate an average of -$8,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

WY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weyerhaeuser Company posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,763 million, or 82.30% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,204,921, which is approximately -2.711% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 67,021,011 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 billion in WY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.73 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly -0.501% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 311 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 56,090,206 shares. Additionally, 421 investors decreased positions by around 43,035,238 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 493,635,866 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 592,761,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,022,280 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 6,140,188 shares during the same period.