Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. What else is Wall St. saying

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] plunged by -$2.84 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $110.99 during the day while it closed the day at $108.54. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Capital One Leads Banking Industry in Patents Awarded in 2020.

Through an emphasis on diversity of ideas, Company secures 747 utility patents in 2020.

Company tops patents awarded to financial institutions for the second consecutive year.

Capital One Financial Corporation stock has also loss -3.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COF stock has inclined by 40.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 69.46% and gained 9.80% year-on date.

The market cap for COF stock reached $50.47 billion, with 457.80 million shares outstanding and 453.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, COF reached a trading volume of 6245861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $117.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on COF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 3.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 94.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.12.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.16. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 18.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.90 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.78, while it was recorded at 111.94 for the last single week of trading, and 74.41 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.04. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.25.

Return on Total Capital for COF is now 12.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.99. Additionally, COF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] managed to generate an average of $105,568 per employee.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capital One Financial Corporation posted 2.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to 4.20%.

There are presently around $44,442 million, or 92.30% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 50,498,247, which is approximately 6.372% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,479,777 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.74 billion in COF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.59 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly 1.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital One Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 330 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 30,068,897 shares. Additionally, 460 investors decreased positions by around 22,682,627 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 356,701,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 409,452,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,560,475 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 3,429,480 shares during the same period.