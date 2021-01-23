Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] Stock trading around $104.58 per share: What’s Next?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] traded at a low on 01/21/21, posting a -0.83 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $104.58. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Starbucks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.45 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on March 5, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 18, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5506142 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Starbucks Corporation stands at 2.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.91%.

The market cap for SBUX stock reached $122.13 billion, with 1.17 billion shares outstanding and 1.17 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.35M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 5506142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $105.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $94 to $102. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $94, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on SBUX stock. On October 26, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SBUX shares from 89 to 97.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19.

How has SBUX stock performed recently?

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.89 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.22, while it was recorded at 103.35 for the last single week of trading, and 85.19 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.45 and a Gross Margin at +13.59. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.95.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 13.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.48. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 144.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $2,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Starbucks Corporation posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 49.68%.

Insider trade positions for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

There are presently around $82,435 million, or 69.50% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,811,496, which is approximately -1.309% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 79,509,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.32 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.27 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -0.818% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,032 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 34,134,778 shares. Additionally, 855 investors decreased positions by around 50,054,150 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 704,061,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 788,250,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,856,008 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 5,836,673 shares during the same period.