Market Analysts see Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $19.55 during the day while it closed the day at $18.68. The company report on December 18, 2020 that Under Armour Completes Sale Of The MyFitnessPal Platform To Francisco Partners.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA), a global leader in branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories, announced that it has completed the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform to Francisco Partners.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

This announcement follows the October 30, 2020 news release in which Under Armour detailed that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Francisco Partners regarding the sale of this business for a transaction value of $345 million, inclusive of the achievement of potential earn-out payments. Debt financing for the transaction was provided by MidCap Financial.

Under Armour Inc. stock has also gained 1.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UAA stock has inclined by 38.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 78.93% and gained 8.79% year-on date.

The market cap for UAA stock reached $8.08 billion, with 454.54 million shares outstanding and 382.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.15M shares, UAA reached a trading volume of 5908442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $14.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group raised their target price from $15 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on UAA stock. On November 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for UAA shares from 15 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 94.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

UAA stock trade performance evaluation

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.25. With this latest performance, UAA shares gained by 7.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.76 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.07, while it was recorded at 18.40 for the last single week of trading, and 12.26 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.06 and a Gross Margin at +46.51. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.76.

Return on Total Capital for UAA is now 6.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.43. Additionally, UAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] managed to generate an average of $5,618 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UAA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to -4.50%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,097 million, or 91.60% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,899,472, which is approximately 3.873% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 15,681,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $292.92 million in UAA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $247.25 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 18.747% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 43,985,381 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 24,993,712 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 96,815,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,794,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,261,293 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 5,261,431 shares during the same period.