Jefferies slashes price target on First Horizon Corporation [FHN] – find out why.

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] traded at a low on 01/21/21, posting a -2.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.34. The company report on December 28, 2020 that First Horizon Announces Results of its 2020 Company-Run Stress Test.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or the “Company”) announced the results of its 2020 Bank Holding Company-run capital stress test results which demonstrate the ability to successfully navigate periods of economic stress and maintain capital ratios well above regulatory minimums. These internal results, which utilized the 2020 Severely Adverse Scenario published by the Federal Reserve on September 17, 2020, reflect continued strong risk discipline.

“Our stress test results demonstrate the resiliency and enhanced earnings power of our more diversified business model, benefit of our countercyclical businesses and our expanded geographic presence,” said William C. Losch, Chief Financial Officer. ”Our minimum common equity tier one capital ratio of 8.2% remains well above regulatory requirements, and our stressed loss rates and pre-provision net revenue significantly outperformed the CCAR bank medians.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5537855 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of First Horizon Corporation stands at 3.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.12%.

The market cap for FHN stock reached $8.19 billion, with 549.69 million shares outstanding and 546.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, FHN reached a trading volume of 5537855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $15.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.88.

How has FHN stock performed recently?

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.76. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 16.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.25 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.08, while it was recorded at 14.92 for the last single week of trading, and 10.42 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.19. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.37.

Return on Total Capital for FHN is now 8.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.87. Additionally, FHN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] managed to generate an average of $87,883 per employee.

Earnings analysis for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Horizon Corporation posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

Insider trade positions for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

There are presently around $6,525 million, or 84.20% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,353,557, which is approximately -1.684% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,106,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $761.55 million in FHN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $451.42 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly 35.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Horizon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 37,839,511 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 93,557,341 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 323,610,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,007,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,395,709 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 43,747,973 shares during the same period.