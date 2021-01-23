Discover Financial Services [DFS] Is Currently -5.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Discover Financial Services [NYSE: DFS] price plunged by -5.66 percent to reach at -$5.65. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Discover Financial Services Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $799 Million or $2.59 Per Diluted Share.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES REPURCHASE OF UP TO $1.1 BILLION OF COMMON STOCK.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS):.

A sum of 6006185 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.85M shares. Discover Financial Services shares reached a high of $99.03 and dropped to a low of $93.00 until finishing in the latest session at $94.24.

The one-year DFS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.4. The average equity rating for DFS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Discover Financial Services [DFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFS shares is $98.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Discover Financial Services shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Discover Financial Services stock. On June 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DFS shares from 36 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Discover Financial Services is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 56.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for DFS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.59.

DFS Stock Performance Analysis:

Discover Financial Services [DFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.84. With this latest performance, DFS shares gained by 9.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.90 for Discover Financial Services [DFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.52, while it was recorded at 97.88 for the last single week of trading, and 60.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Discover Financial Services Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Discover Financial Services [DFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.72. Discover Financial Services’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.01.

Return on Total Capital for DFS is now 10.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Discover Financial Services [DFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.72. Additionally, DFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 181.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Discover Financial Services [DFS] managed to generate an average of $170,872 per employee.

DFS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Discover Financial Services posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -132.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Discover Financial Services go to 3.49%.

Discover Financial Services [DFS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,560 million, or 88.80% of DFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,002,031, which is approximately 12.933% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 22,456,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.12 billion in DFS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.91 billion in DFS stock with ownership of nearly -2.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Discover Financial Services stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 303 institutional holders increased their position in Discover Financial Services [NYSE:DFS] by around 30,376,310 shares. Additionally, 390 investors decreased positions by around 25,206,056 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 205,026,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 260,608,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DFS stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,926,274 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 5,045,488 shares during the same period.