Corteva Inc. [CTVA] gain 7.57% so far this year. What now?

Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.60% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.62%. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Corteva Confirms Receipt of Starboard Value’s Intent to Nominate Directors at Annual Meeting.

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) confirmed receipt of notice from Starboard Value of its intent to nominate individuals to stand for election to Corteva’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Company’s upcoming 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The Company issued the following statement:.

Greg Page, Independent Chairman of Corteva, said, “Corteva’s Board and management value the input of all our shareholders and we have met several times with Starboard. We understand their views, are in agreement on many points, and we look forward to continuing our dialogue. However, thus far, Starboard has not discussed with us specific operational recommendations for how to improve performance and the Board is unanimous in its view that Jim Collins’ proven track record and industry expertise make him exactly the right leader to assure the Company delivers on its potential during this critical period.”.

Over the last 12 months, CTVA stock rose by 47.90%. The one-year Corteva Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.83. The average equity rating for CTVA stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.36 billion, with 749.50 million shares outstanding and 744.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, CTVA stock reached a trading volume of 6166404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Corteva Inc. [CTVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $39.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on CTVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTVA in the course of the last twelve months was 24.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CTVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.62. With this latest performance, CTVA shares gained by 5.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.16 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.22, while it was recorded at 43.36 for the last single week of trading, and 30.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Corteva Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corteva Inc. [CTVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.25 and a Gross Margin at +34.67. Corteva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.08.

Return on Total Capital for CTVA is now 1.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.83. Additionally, CTVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.16.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

CTVA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corteva Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 158.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 12.22%.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,861 million, or 82.40% of CTVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,303,627, which is approximately 14.451% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,646,793 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.73 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.77 billion in CTVA stock with ownership of nearly -2.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corteva Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 336 institutional holders increased their position in Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA] by around 53,253,884 shares. Additionally, 513 investors decreased positions by around 45,586,710 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 498,060,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 596,901,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTVA stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,967,482 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 4,486,438 shares during the same period.