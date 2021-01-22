XL Fleet Corp. [XL] Revenue clocked in at $9.75 million, down -19.13% YTD: What’s Next?

XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE: XL] traded at a high on 01/21/21, posting a 1.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.19. The company report on January 19, 2021 that XL Fleet Announces New Executive Team Appointments to Lead the Company’s XL Grid and Legal Organizations.

Colleen Calhoun Named VP & General Manager of XL Grid After 25 Years as a Leader in GE’s Energy, Power and Finance Businesses.

Jim Berklas Appointed General Counsel & VP of Corporate Development After 11 Years of Public Company Leadership and Closing Over 200 Acquisition and Financing Transactions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6883582 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of XL Fleet Corp. stands at 7.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.11%.

The market cap for XL stock reached $2.49 billion, with 130.00 million shares outstanding and 8.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.64M shares, XL reached a trading volume of 6883582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XL Fleet Corp. [XL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for XL Fleet Corp. is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for XL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 255.78.

How has XL stock performed recently?

XL Fleet Corp. [XL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.85. With this latest performance, XL shares gained by 25.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.83 for XL Fleet Corp. [XL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.01, while it was recorded at 19.94 for the last single week of trading, and 11.95 for the last 200 days.

XL Fleet Corp. [XL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for XL Fleet Corp. [XL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, XL Fleet Corp. posted -4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XL Fleet Corp. go to 21.90%.

Insider trade positions for XL Fleet Corp. [XL]

There are presently around $203 million, or 8.66% of XL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XL stocks are: URSA FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,250,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 24.77% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, holding 1,288,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.73 million in XL stocks shares; and WESTCHESTER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $13.49 million in XL stock with ownership of nearly 91.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

34 institutional holders increased their position in XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE:XL] by around 6,420,207 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 12,423,513 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 8,258,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,585,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XL stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,417,692 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 6,685,558 shares during the same period.