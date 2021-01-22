why Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $167.59

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] plunged by -$0.4 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $164.14 during the day while it closed the day at $162.38. The company report on January 4, 2021 that Johnson & Johnson Announces Quarterly Dividend for First Quarter 2021.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2021 of $1.01 per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 9, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 23, 2021. The ex-dividend date is February 22, 2021.

About Johnson & JohnsonAt Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That’s why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life., as the world’s largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

Johnson & Johnson stock has also gained 2.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JNJ stock has inclined by 12.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.44% and gained 3.18% year-on date.

The market cap for JNJ stock reached $428.41 billion, with 2.63 billion shares outstanding and 2.63 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.42M shares, JNJ reached a trading volume of 6832550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $167.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $150 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $163, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 53.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

JNJ stock trade performance evaluation

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, JNJ shares gained by 5.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.56 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.05, while it was recorded at 160.80 for the last single week of trading, and 148.08 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.24 and a Gross Margin at +66.95. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.41.

Return on Total Capital for JNJ is now 24.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.23. Additionally, JNJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] managed to generate an average of $114,365 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson & Johnson posted 1.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 4.30%.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $288,921 million, or 69.80% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 228,984,610, which is approximately -1.192% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 193,748,779 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.46 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $24.31 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly -1.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,505 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 38,685,254 shares. Additionally, 1,263 investors decreased positions by around 49,534,335 shares, while 301 investors held positions by with 1,691,071,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,779,291,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,273,900 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,587,075 shares during the same period.