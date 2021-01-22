why GEE Group Inc. [JOB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.75

GEE Group Inc. [AMEX: JOB] jumped around 0.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.29 at the close of the session, up 10.26%. The company report on December 30, 2020 that GEE Group Announces Fiscal Year 2020 and Fourth Quarter Results.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $6.1 million; $1.7 million for the Quarter.

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American:JOB) (“the Company” or “GEE Group”), a provider of professional staffing services and solutions, announced consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

GEE Group Inc. stock is now 29.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JOB Stock saw the intraday high of $1.35 and lowest of $1.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.49, which means current price is +37.92% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 687.18K shares, JOB reached a trading volume of 1924680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GEE Group Inc. [JOB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOB shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for GEE Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $10 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2017, representing the official price target for GEE Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $9, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on JOB stock. On January 06, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for JOB shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GEE Group Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for JOB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

How has JOB stock performed recently?

GEE Group Inc. [JOB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, JOB shares gained by 26.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 248.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.54 for GEE Group Inc. [JOB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0503, while it was recorded at 1.2700 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8562 for the last 200 days.

GEE Group Inc. [JOB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GEE Group Inc. [JOB] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.54 and a Gross Margin at +30.36. GEE Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.05.

Return on Total Capital for JOB is now -0.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GEE Group Inc. [JOB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 274.47. Additionally, JOB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 260.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GEE Group Inc. [JOB] managed to generate an average of -$55,609 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.GEE Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for GEE Group Inc. [JOB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GEE Group Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOB.

Insider trade positions for GEE Group Inc. [JOB]

There are presently around $4 million, or 17.50% of JOB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOB stocks are: THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS with ownership of 2,034,373, which is approximately 310.036% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; ULLMANN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., holding 410,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.53 million in JOB stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.38 million in JOB stock with ownership of nearly 93.917% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GEE Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in GEE Group Inc. [AMEX:JOB] by around 1,727,114 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 227,836 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,035,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,990,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOB stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,471 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 81,824 shares during the same period.