why Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.50

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE: DBD] traded at a high on 01/21/21, posting a 16.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.04. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Diebold Nixdorf named Best Banking Technology Solutions Provider Europe 2020.

Diebold Nixdorf, a global leader in driving connected commerce for the banking and retail industries, was named Best Banking Technology Solutions Provider Europe 2020 by Global Banking & Finance Review®. The prestigious award recognizes Diebold Nixdorf’s contributions in a variety of areas in the technology and banking sectors.

Global Banking & Finance Review® noted Diebold Nixdorf’s ability to offer next generation self-service technology, which optimizes the customer experience through consumer-centric digital and physical solutions. The online and print magazine also highlights the company’s advanced automation and operational efficiency. While awarding the Best Banking Technology Solutions Provider Europe 2020 honor, Global Banking & Finance Review® remarked on the company’s innovative, fully customizable solutions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1758322 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stands at 6.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.95%.

The market cap for DBD stock reached $1.03 billion, with 77.70 million shares outstanding and 71.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 819.70K shares, DBD reached a trading volume of 1758322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBD shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $7, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on DBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26.

How has DBD stock performed recently?

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.22. With this latest performance, DBD shares gained by 14.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.27 for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.43, while it was recorded at 11.70 for the last single week of trading, and 7.49 for the last 200 days.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.33 and a Gross Margin at +24.42. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.74.

Return on Total Capital for DBD is now 11.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.50. Additionally, DBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] managed to generate an average of -$15,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]

There are presently around $743 million, or 88.00% of DBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,658,167, which is approximately -4.476% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,006,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.33 million in DBD stocks shares; and GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, currently with $47.48 million in DBD stock with ownership of nearly -4.242% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE:DBD] by around 4,841,767 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 6,369,544 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 55,269,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,480,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBD stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,838,909 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 361,686 shares during the same period.