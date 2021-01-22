why Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $43.65

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] plunged by -$1.41 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $41.64 during the day while it closed the day at $39.94. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Ally announces up to $1.6 billion share repurchase authorization and dividend on common stock.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) announced that, based on results of the Federal Reserve Board (FRB) stress test process in December 2020, its board of directors has authorized the company to repurchase up to $1.60 billion of the company’s common stock in 2021. The company will begin repurchasing shares in the first quarter, in accordance with the FRB’s modified restrictions that limit combined repurchases and common dividends to an amount that does not exceed the average net income of the four preceding calendar quarters. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of the company’s common stock, payable on Feb. 12, 2021 to stockholders of record on Feb. 1, 2021.

“The results of the Federal Reserve’s stress test reflect the strength of Ally’s balance sheet and capital position, allowing us to resume our share repurchase program, an important component of Ally’s capital allocation framework,” said Ally Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey J. Brown. “We enter 2021 with excess capital relative to both regulatory requirements and internal targets, and are well positioned to continue delivering long-term value for our customers, communities and shareholders.”.

Ally Financial Inc. stock has also gained 0.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALLY stock has inclined by 40.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 85.85% and gained 12.00% year-on date.

The market cap for ALLY stock reached $14.93 billion, with 375.66 million shares outstanding and 371.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, ALLY reached a trading volume of 6423900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $43.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 58.59.

ALLY stock trade performance evaluation

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.96. With this latest performance, ALLY shares gained by 19.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.13 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.84, while it was recorded at 40.87 for the last single week of trading, and 24.45 for the last 200 days.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.87. Ally Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.93.

Return on Total Capital for ALLY is now 3.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 275.76. Additionally, ALLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] managed to generate an average of $198,506 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ally Financial Inc. posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to 7.33%.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,970 million, or 97.30% of ALLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,077,202, which is approximately -6.087% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, holding 31,760,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in ALLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.27 billion in ALLY stock with ownership of nearly -4.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ally Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY] by around 44,347,841 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 39,456,337 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 265,964,609 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 349,768,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLY stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,652,441 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 9,575,252 shares during the same period.