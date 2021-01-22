Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Livent Corporation [LTHM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.23% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.94%. The company report on December 22, 2020 that Livent Announces Date of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) announced that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held via live webcast on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. E.T.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Instructions for accessing the webcast will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website, located at https://ir.livent.com.

Over the last 12 months, LTHM stock rose by 145.23%. The one-year Livent Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -29.22. The average equity rating for LTHM stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.05 billion, with 146.30 million shares outstanding and 145.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, LTHM stock reached a trading volume of 8848974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Livent Corporation [LTHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $16.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Livent Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $16.50 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Livent Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12.50 to $16.50, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on LTHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corporation is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

LTHM Stock Performance Analysis:

Livent Corporation [LTHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, LTHM shares gained by 28.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 220.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.03 for Livent Corporation [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.51, while it was recorded at 22.29 for the last single week of trading, and 10.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Livent Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livent Corporation [LTHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.12 and a Gross Margin at +33.37. Livent Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.92.

Return on Total Capital for LTHM is now 13.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Livent Corporation [LTHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.64. Additionally, LTHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Livent Corporation [LTHM] managed to generate an average of $62,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Livent Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

LTHM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Livent Corporation posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corporation go to 6.41%.

Livent Corporation [LTHM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,352 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,751,435, which is approximately 4.258% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 21,903,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $472.68 million in LTHM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $325.76 million in LTHM stock with ownership of nearly -4.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Livent Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM] by around 16,762,287 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 8,644,767 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 129,930,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,337,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTHM stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,279,453 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,749,550 shares during the same period.