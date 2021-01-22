Uxin Limited [UXIN] is 50.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Uxin Limited [NASDAQ: UXIN] closed the trading session at $1.31 on 01/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.13, while the highest price level was $1.36. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Uxin Reports Unaudited Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Highlights for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 50.14 percent and weekly performance of 20.18 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.68M shares, UXIN reached to a volume of 33514693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uxin Limited [UXIN]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Uxin Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Uxin Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uxin Limited is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for UXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.81.

UXIN stock trade performance evaluation

Uxin Limited [UXIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.18. With this latest performance, UXIN shares gained by 15.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.11 for Uxin Limited [UXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1611, while it was recorded at 1.1260 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2502 for the last 200 days.

Uxin Limited [UXIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uxin Limited [UXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.13 and a Gross Margin at +56.59. Uxin Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -83.51.

Return on Total Capital for UXIN is now -28.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uxin Limited [UXIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 542.42. Additionally, UXIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 410.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uxin Limited [UXIN] managed to generate an average of -$29,734 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Uxin Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uxin Limited [UXIN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uxin Limited posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UXIN.

Uxin Limited [UXIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $73 million, or 33.10% of UXIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UXIN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 37,399,103, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.23% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 10,075,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.98 million in UXIN stocks shares; and KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., currently with $8.85 million in UXIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uxin Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Uxin Limited [NASDAQ:UXIN] by around 2,364,834 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 2,121,192 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 62,501,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,987,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UXIN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 635,773 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 677,724 shares during the same period.