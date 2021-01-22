Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] is 56.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] jumped around 8.55 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $63.77 at the close of the session, up 15.48%. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Oriental Bank Selects Upstart’s Credit Decision API.

Faster, AI-driven Credit Decisions to Improve Auto Lending Experience.

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, announced that Oriental Bank, a subsidiary of OFG Bancorp and one of the largest banks in Puerto Rico, has selected Upstart’s Credit Decision API (application programming interface) to deliver faster credit decisions and more accurately price auto loans for applicants on its online banking site.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, UPST reached a trading volume of 1672277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $58.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on UPST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 7.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.37.

How has UPST stock performed recently?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.18.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.52 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST], while it was recorded at 57.98 for the last single week of trading.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals