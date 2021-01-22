ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] Stock trading around $2.73 per share: What’s Next?

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: THMO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.64% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.28%. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Thermogenesis Holdings to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Conference.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO) a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, announced that Jeff Cauble, Chief Financial Officer, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Conference.

The presentation will be available beginning January 11, at 6:00 am ET, on the ThermoGenesis website at: https://thermogenesis.com/investors/news-and-events/events-webcasts and will be archived for a period of 90 days after the conference.

Over the last 12 months, THMO stock dropped by -44.85%.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.00 million, with 6.71 million shares outstanding and 4.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 666.98K shares, THMO stock reached a trading volume of 9268270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2015, representing the official price target for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $1, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on THMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for THMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

THMO Stock Performance Analysis:

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.28. With this latest performance, THMO shares gained by 29.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.37 for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.31, while it was recorded at 2.47 for the last single week of trading, and 4.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.55 and a Gross Margin at +39.26. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.79.

Return on Total Capital for THMO is now -45.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -215.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,505.18. Additionally, THMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,474.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] managed to generate an average of -$189,940 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

THMO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. posted -1.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2,800.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for THMO.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.10% of THMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of THMO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 94,268, which is approximately -32.771% of the company’s market cap and around 38.28% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 56,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in THMO stocks shares; and DIAMETRIC CAPITAL, LP, currently with $0.1 million in THMO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:THMO] by around 66,134 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 106,170 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 71,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. THMO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,750 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 58,869 shares during the same period.