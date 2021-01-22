Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] moved up 2.76: Why It’s Important

Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: TANH] gained 2.76% or 0.05 points to close at $1.86 with a heavy trading volume of 6978252 shares. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Tantech Subsidiary Launches Newest Driverless and Autonomous Street Sweeper.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) (“Tantech” or the “Company”), a clean energy company in China, announced the launch by its subsidiary, Shangchi Automobile Co., Ltd. (“Shangchi Automobile”), of its newest highly innovative driverless and autonomous street sweeper. The Shangchi SC-100A follows the launch last month of the SC-120A model featuring unmanned, automatic sweeping.

Shangchi Automobile’s innovative driverless and autonomous street sweepers are designed for quieter operation and improved cleaning performance, with the ability to reduce or eliminate the 7 to 8 humans required for typical sweeper vehicle operation. Lidar-based, machine vision technology provides long-distance detection and obstacle identification, with sensors for short-distance obstacle detection and avoidance. This enables the driverless model to safely and accurately operate in common environments. The sweepers have two primary operating modes, cleaning and litter-collecting, and can be used for 10 hours at a time or until full. The multi-patented vehicles will come with 1 year warranties.

It opened the trading session at $1.80, the shares rose to $1.97 and dropped to $1.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TANH points out that the company has recorded 13.41% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -129.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, TANH reached to a volume of 6978252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tantech Holdings Ltd is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TANH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for TANH in the course of the last twelve months was 12.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

Trading performance analysis for TANH stock

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.06. With this latest performance, TANH shares gained by 24.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TANH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.87 for Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9014, while it was recorded at 1.8680 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7369 for the last 200 days.

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.37 and a Gross Margin at +12.14. Tantech Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.30.

Return on Total Capital for TANH is now 0.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.84. Additionally, TANH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] managed to generate an average of -$85,318 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Tantech Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.50% of TANH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TANH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 393,751, which is approximately -15.802% of the company’s market cap and around 32.82% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 95,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in TANH stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $59000.0 in TANH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ:TANH] by around 98,063 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 81,379 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 368,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 548,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TANH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,201 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.