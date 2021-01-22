Synlogic Inc. [SYBX] Revenue clocked in at $1.80 million, up 97.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Synlogic Inc. [NASDAQ: SYBX] jumped around 0.43 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.27 at the close of the session, up 11.20%. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Synlogic Outlines Upcoming Clinical Milestones.

– Clinical proof of concept data in 2021 anticipated across multiple programs -.

Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), a clinical stage company bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine, outlined significant clinical milestones for 2021 and provided an overview of recent progress.

Synlogic Inc. stock is now 97.69% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SYBX Stock saw the intraday high of $4.30 and lowest of $3.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.99, which means current price is +98.60% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, SYBX reached a trading volume of 1013773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Synlogic Inc. [SYBX]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Synlogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2019, representing the official price target for Synlogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on SYBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synlogic Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 76.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16.

How has SYBX stock performed recently?

Synlogic Inc. [SYBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.28. With this latest performance, SYBX shares gained by 92.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.61 for Synlogic Inc. [SYBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.41, while it was recorded at 3.74 for the last single week of trading, and 2.21 for the last 200 days.

Synlogic Inc. [SYBX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synlogic Inc. [SYBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2446.45. Synlogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2309.94.

Return on Total Capital for SYBX is now -35.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synlogic Inc. [SYBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.94. Additionally, SYBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synlogic Inc. [SYBX] managed to generate an average of -$675,961 per employee.Synlogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.40 and a Current Ratio set at 16.40.

Earnings analysis for Synlogic Inc. [SYBX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synlogic Inc. posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYBX.

Insider trade positions for Synlogic Inc. [SYBX]

There are presently around $53 million, or 39.90% of SYBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYBX stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 4,229,410, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC, holding 2,651,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.18 million in SYBX stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $7.79 million in SYBX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synlogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Synlogic Inc. [NASDAQ:SYBX] by around 77,785 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 1,373,620 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 12,344,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,795,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYBX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 67,325 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 755,199 shares during the same period.