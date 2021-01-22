Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain 9.97% so far this year. What now?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] slipped around -1.74 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $38.17 at the close of the session, down -4.36%. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Synchrony and Mattress Firm Renew Consumer Financing Strategic Partnership.

Synchrony’s digital tools and industry expertise support Mattress Firm’s omni-channel customer journey and experience.

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, and Mattress Firm, the nation’s largest specialty mattress retailer, announced the renewal of their strategic partnership. Under the multi-year agreement, Mattress Firm will continue offering Synchrony’s financing program and solutions. Leveraging digital tools and analytics, Synchrony is helping to optimize the transactional phase of Mattress Firm’s omni-channel customer journey to deliver a seamless user experience for shoppers.

Synchrony Financial stock is now 9.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SYF Stock saw the intraday high of $39.95 and lowest of $38.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.69, which means current price is +12.03% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, SYF reached a trading volume of 6939808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Synchrony Financial [SYF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $42.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $33 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on SYF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.10.

How has SYF stock performed recently?

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, SYF shares gained by 17.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.95 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.32, while it was recorded at 39.09 for the last single week of trading, and 25.66 for the last 200 days.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.32 and a Gross Margin at +88.03. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.01.

Return on Total Capital for SYF is now 13.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.67. Additionally, SYF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] managed to generate an average of $227,091 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Synchrony Financial [SYF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synchrony Financial posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to 3.05%.

Insider trade positions for Synchrony Financial [SYF]

There are presently around $20,315 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,478,670, which is approximately -3.461% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 48,334,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.52 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly -0.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 43,734,418 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 48,896,368 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 439,586,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 532,217,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,576,769 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 5,210,381 shares during the same period.