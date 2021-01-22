Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] Revenue clocked in at $13.30 million, up 54.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Superior Drilling Products Inc. [AMEX: SDPI] jumped around 0.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.94 at the close of the session, up 14.23%. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Achieves AS9100D with ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management Systems.

Expands revenue opportunities with ability to manufacture products for aerospace and defense customers.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) (“SDP” or the “Company”), an innovator and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, announced that it has been awarded the AS9100D with ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management systems (QMS) and for meeting QMS requirements specific to the aviation, space and defense industry.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. stock is now 54.90% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SDPI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.03 and lowest of $0.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.05, which means current price is +67.27% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 580.31K shares, SDPI reached a trading volume of 3234650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI]?

Dougherty & Company have made an estimate for Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $4 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Superior Drilling Products Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on SDPI stock. On October 18, 2018, analysts increased their price target for SDPI shares from 3 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Superior Drilling Products Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SDPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for SDPI in the course of the last twelve months was 32.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has SDPI stock performed recently?

Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.58. With this latest performance, SDPI shares gained by 83.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SDPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.88 for Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5588, while it was recorded at 0.8132 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5657 for the last 200 days.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.18 and a Gross Margin at +38.88. Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.93.

Return on Total Capital for SDPI is now -1.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.94. Additionally, SDPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] managed to generate an average of -$14,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Superior Drilling Products Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SDPI.

Insider trade positions for Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.50% of SDPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SDPI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 506,524, which is approximately 4.627% of the company’s market cap and around 59.38% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 359,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in SDPI stocks shares; and GAM HOLDING AG, currently with $0.15 million in SDPI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Superior Drilling Products Inc. [AMEX:SDPI] by around 113,403 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 196,354 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,297,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,607,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SDPI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 91,000 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 33 shares during the same period.