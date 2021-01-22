Societe Generale slashes price target on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] – find out why.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE: IFF] price plunged by -3.40 percent to reach at -$4.08. The company report on January 18, 2021 that CCL Industries Announces Appointment of Two New Directors and Retirement of Director.

Ms. Cash has had a distinguished 36-year career as a senior executive with extensive global manufacturing and operations experience in the automotive industry. Ms. Cash joined Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) in 1984 as an industrial engineer and held roles of increasing responsibility in leadership positions, including Vice President, Manufacturing, Europe and, most recently, Vice President, Global Quality and New Model Launch. Ms. Cash also served as Executive Sponsor of the Ford African Ancestry Network and as a member of Ford’s Black Lives Matter Taskforce. Ms. Cash holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. She also currently serves on the Advisory Board of Georgia Institute of Technology. Ms. Cash brings to the Board extensive global expertise in manufacturing and operations, engineering, innovation and sustainability, along with a deep understanding of the global markets in which the Company operates.

A sum of 7627702 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.32M shares. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares reached a high of $119.255 and dropped to a low of $115.46 until finishing in the latest session at $116.00.

The one-year IFF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.35. The average equity rating for IFF stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFF shares is $138.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $122, while Societe Generale analysts kept a Hold rating on IFF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is set at 3.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.31.

IFF Stock Performance Analysis:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.54. With this latest performance, IFF shares gained by 1.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.10 for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.71, while it was recorded at 118.82 for the last single week of trading, and 121.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.22 and a Gross Margin at +37.30. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.81.

Return on Total Capital for IFF is now 7.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.24. Additionally, IFF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] managed to generate an average of $33,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

IFF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. posted 1.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IFF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. go to 1.78%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,780 million, or 98.70% of IFF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IFF stocks are: WINDER INVESTMENT PTE LTD with ownership of 24,130,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,378,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 billion in IFF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.03 billion in IFF stock with ownership of nearly -3.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE:IFF] by around 4,177,114 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 6,125,634 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 91,251,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,554,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IFF stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 886,427 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 829,903 shares during the same period.