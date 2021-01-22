Ruhnn Holding Limited [RUHN] Revenue clocked in at $191.40 million, up 13.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Ruhnn Holding Limited [NASDAQ: RUHN] jumped around 0.26 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.31 at the close of the session, up 8.52%. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Ruhnn Special Committee Retains Financial Advisor and Legal Counsel.

Ruhnn Holding Limited (“ruhnn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RUHN), a leading internet key opinion leader (“KOL”) facilitator in China, announced that the independent special committee (the “Special Committee”) of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has retained Duff & Phelps, LLC as its financial advisor, and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP as its U.S. legal counsel to assist the Special Committee in its evaluation and consideration of the previously announced preliminary non-binding proposal from three founders of the Company, Min Feng, Lei Sun and Chao Shen (together with their respective affiliates, the “Buyer Group”) that the Board received on November 25, 2020, proposing to acquire all outstanding Class A ordinary shares, including Class A ordinary shares represented by American depository shares (the “ADSs,” each representing five Class A ordinary shares), and Class B ordinary shares (together with the Class A ordinary shares, the “Shares”) of the Company not already owned by the Buyer Group for US$3.40 per ADS (or US$0.68 per Share) in cash in a going private transaction (the “Proposed Transaction”).

The Board cautions the Company’s shareholders and others considering trading in its securities that no decisions have been made by the Special Committee with respect to the Company’s response to the Proposed Transaction. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be made, that any agreement will be entered into or that the Proposed Transaction or any other transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to the Proposed Transaction or any other transaction, except as required by applicable law.

Ruhnn Holding Limited stock is now 13.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RUHN Stock saw the intraday high of $3.43 and lowest of $3.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.18, which means current price is +14.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 227.48K shares, RUHN reached a trading volume of 1370613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ruhnn Holding Limited [RUHN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUHN shares is $4.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ruhnn Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ruhnn Holding Limited is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

How has RUHN stock performed recently?

Ruhnn Holding Limited [RUHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.45. With this latest performance, RUHN shares gained by 12.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.99 for Ruhnn Holding Limited [RUHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.86, while it was recorded at 3.07 for the last single week of trading, and 3.10 for the last 200 days.

Ruhnn Holding Limited [RUHN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ruhnn Holding Limited [RUHN] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.88 and a Gross Margin at +37.79. Ruhnn Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.14.

Return on Total Capital for RUHN is now -10.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ruhnn Holding Limited [RUHN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.99. Additionally, RUHN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ruhnn Holding Limited [RUHN] managed to generate an average of -$17,042 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Ruhnn Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for Ruhnn Holding Limited [RUHN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 3.90% of RUHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUHN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 576,367, which is approximately -36.559% of the company’s market cap and around 18.21% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 173,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.57 million in RUHN stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.4 million in RUHN stock with ownership of nearly 147.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ruhnn Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Ruhnn Holding Limited [NASDAQ:RUHN] by around 169,255 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 513,553 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 349,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,032,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUHN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,822 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 157,045 shares during the same period.