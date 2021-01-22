ROTH Capital slashes price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] – find out why.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: MAXN] traded at a high on 01/21/21, posting a 13.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $48.00. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Maxeon Solar Technologies Earns Prestigious LEED Gold Certification.

Solar cell production plant in the Philippines becomes company’s fifth global facility with recognized green building standards.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation, announced that its Maxeon solar cell fabrication facility in Laguna, Philippines, has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design for Building Design and Construction (LEED BD+C) Gold certification for its environmental performance and sustainable operations, making it the fifth building to meet sustainable LEED standards for the company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1205525 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stands at 12.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.80%.

The market cap for MAXN stock reached $1.78 billion, with 24.77 million shares outstanding and 13.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 690.99K shares, MAXN reached a trading volume of 1205525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAXN shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAXN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $15, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on MAXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is set at 4.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.38.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.80.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.13 for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.29, while it was recorded at 41.62 for the last single week of trading.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.25 and a Gross Margin at -0.70. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.28.

Return on Total Capital for MAXN is now -29.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.80. Additionally, MAXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] managed to generate an average of -$35,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

There are presently around $440 million, or 33.30% of MAXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAXN stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 2,112,997, which is approximately 28.631% of the company’s market cap and around 59.44% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,092,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.26 million in MAXN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $67.78 million in MAXN stock with ownership of nearly 45.624% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:MAXN] by around 5,485,888 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 3,315,061 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,632,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,433,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAXN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,442,846 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 1,541,243 shares during the same period.