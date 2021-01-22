Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH] stock Initiated by Stephens analyst, price target now $14

Recro Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: REPH] gained 13.85% or 0.45 points to close at $3.70 with a heavy trading volume of 1751721 shares. The company report on December 19, 2020 that Recro Grants Inducement Award to New Chief Executive Officer.

Recro (Nasdaq:REPH), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), with integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products, announced that it granted an inducement award to its newly-appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, David Enloe.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The award consists of 217,822 restricted stock units and an option to purchase 194,175 shares of Recro’s common stock. The award was granted on December 15, 2020 pursuant to the NASDAQ inducement grant exception as a component of Mr. Enloe’s compensation and was granted as an inducement material to his acceptance of employment with Recro in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). With regard to the restricted stock units, 19,802 will vest in full on December 15, 2021; 132,013 will vest in four equal annual installments beginning on December 15, 2021; and 66,007 will vest upon the achievement of certain performance-based milestones determined by the Compensation Committee of Recro, in each case subject to Mr. Enloe’s continued service with Recro through the applicable vesting date. The options will vest in equal monthly installments over 48 months, beginning on January 15, 2021, subject to Mr. Enloe’s continued service with Recro through the applicable vesting date. The options have an exercise price of $3.03 per share of Recro common stock and will expire on December 15, 2030.

It opened the trading session at $3.32, the shares rose to $3.79 and dropped to $3.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for REPH points out that the company has recorded -13.55% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -148.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, REPH reached to a volume of 1751721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH]:

Stephens have made an estimate for Recro Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2019, representing the official price target for Recro Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on REPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recro Pharma Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for REPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18.

Trading performance analysis for REPH stock

Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.71. With this latest performance, REPH shares gained by 23.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.12 for Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.63, while it was recorded at 3.18 for the last single week of trading, and 3.77 for the last 200 days.

Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.16 and a Gross Margin at +46.01. Recro Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.66.

Return on Total Capital for REPH is now 34.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.22. Additionally, REPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 100.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH] managed to generate an average of $21,512 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Recro Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Recro Pharma Inc. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 344.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REPH.

An analysis of insider ownership at Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH]

There are presently around $45 million, or 79.60% of REPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REPH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,463,888, which is approximately 30.576% of the company’s market cap and around 15.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,317,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.28 million in REPH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.53 million in REPH stock with ownership of nearly -3.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Recro Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Recro Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:REPH] by around 2,857,833 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 3,611,499 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 7,297,348 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,766,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REPH stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 840,883 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,233,021 shares during the same period.