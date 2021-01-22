Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] stock Upgrade by DZ Bank analyst, price target now $86

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] price plunged by -1.06 percent to reach at -$0.73. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Raytheon Technologies Appoints Michael R. Dumais as Chief Transformation Officer.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) has named Michael Dumais chief transformation officer to drive high-impact business transformation initiatives over the next 12 months. Dumais has served the company in a range of executive positions since joining predecessor company United Technologies Corporation in 1998.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In this role, Dumais will continue reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Gregory Hayes and maintains responsibility for the company’s corporate strategy and development function.

A sum of 7365615 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.11M shares. Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares reached a high of $68.70 and dropped to a low of $67.85 until finishing in the latest session at $68.11.

The one-year RTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.63. The average equity rating for RTX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $82.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $89, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on RTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 972.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

RTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.39. With this latest performance, RTX shares dropped by -2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.08 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.47, while it was recorded at 69.29 for the last single week of trading, and 63.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Raytheon Technologies Corporation Fundamentals:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

RTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation posted 1.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $78,445 million, or 77.10% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 129,358,164, which is approximately 0.523% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 123,514,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.41 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.74 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly 0.121% of the company’s market capitalization.

872 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 82,919,984 shares. Additionally, 1,039 investors decreased positions by around 81,291,444 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 987,527,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,151,738,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,893,933 shares, while 164 institutional investors sold positions of 37,037,404 shares during the same period.