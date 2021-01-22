ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] moved up 24.00: Why It’s Important

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [NASDAQ: PRQR] gained 24.00% on the last trading session, reaching $5.27 price per share at the time. The company report on January 7, 2021 that ProQR Completes Enrollment of its Pivotal Trial of Sepofarsen for the Treatment of LCA10.

Top-line results expected H1 2022.

Sepofarsen is a potential first-in-class RNA therapy for the treatment of LCA10, a rare inherited retinal disorder that leads to blindness.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. represents 50.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $271.46 million with the latest information. PRQR stock price has been found in the range of $4.05 to $5.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 328.11K shares, PRQR reached a trading volume of 5028771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price from $21 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2019, representing the official price target for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for PRQR stock

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.71. With this latest performance, PRQR shares gained by 21.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.42 for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.20, while it was recorded at 4.58 for the last single week of trading, and 4.92 for the last 200 days.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for PRQR is now -56.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.38. Additionally, PRQR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] managed to generate an average of -$409,425 per employee.ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRQR.

An analysis of insider ownership at ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]

There are presently around $119 million, or 69.30% of PRQR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRQR stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 4,973,174, which is approximately 1.436% of the company’s market cap and around 2.95% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 4,722,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.07 million in PRQR stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $19.34 million in PRQR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [NASDAQ:PRQR] by around 371,861 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,450,703 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 26,200,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,022,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRQR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,296 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 515,256 shares during the same period.