Piper Sandler lifts U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ: USWS] closed the trading session at $0.73 on 01/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.65, while the highest price level was $0.7599. The company report on January 13, 2021 that U.S. Well Services and EQT Corporation Finalize Long-Term Electric Fracturing Contracts.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: USWS) announced it has executed two contracts to expand its electric fracturing services for EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT). Under the terms of the agreements, U.S. Well Services extended its existing contract for one electric frac fleet and will also deploy a second electric frac fleet on a contracted basis. Both contracts represent multi-year fleet dedications if all optional extensions are exercised.

“We are pleased to broaden our relationship with EQT and provide an additional electric fracturing fleet to support its completion program,” commented Joel Broussard, U.S. Well Services’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “EQT is a best-in-class E&P operator, and their decision to expand their use of the Clean Fleet® technology is further evidence of their commitment to efficiency and environmental stewardship.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 75.96 percent and weekly performance of -1.49 percent. The stock has been moved at 60.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 55.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 135.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, USWS reached to a volume of 13648977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for U.S. Well Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Well Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Well Services Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for USWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18.

USWS stock trade performance evaluation

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.49. With this latest performance, USWS shares gained by 55.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.27 for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4626, while it was recorded at 0.6912 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4183 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.72 and a Gross Margin at -4.54. U.S. Well Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.68.

Return on Total Capital for USWS is now -12.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.08. Additionally, USWS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] managed to generate an average of -$104,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.U.S. Well Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Well Services Inc. posted -0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -51.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USWS.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24 million, or 53.90% of USWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USWS stocks are: CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P. with ownership of 20,375,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.37% of the total institutional ownership; TCW GROUP INC, holding 10,004,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.8 million in USWS stocks shares; and GROSVENOR HOLDINGS, L.L.C., currently with $0.84 million in USWS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Well Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ:USWS] by around 151,358 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 593,989 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 33,968,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,713,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USWS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,786 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 129,936 shares during the same period.