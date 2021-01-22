Friday, January 22, 2021
Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] Stock trading around $27.24 per share: What’s Next?

By Brandon Evans

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WOOF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.61% on Thursday. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Petco Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (“Petco”), a complete partner in pet health and wellness, announced the closing of its initial public offering of 55,200,000 shares of Class A common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 7,200,000 additional shares of Class A common stock, at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. The Class A common stock is listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “WOOF.” Petco received net proceeds from the offering of approximately $939.0 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities acted as joint lead book runners for the offering. Citigroup, Evercore ISI, Credit Suisse, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities acted as joint book runners, and Baird, Guggenheim Securities, AmeriVet Securities, C.L. King & Associates, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank acted as co-managers for the offering.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.34 billion, with 232.59 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.62M shares, WOOF stock reached a trading volume of 7552094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 71.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for WOOF in the course of the last twelve months was 29.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

WOOF Stock Performance Analysis:

Insight into Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.92 and a Gross Margin at +39.08. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.16.

Return on Total Capital for WOOF is now 2.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 826.34. Additionally, WOOF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 772.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.39.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 122.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Previous articleSociete Generale slashes price target on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] – find out why.
Next articleRaytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] stock Upgrade by DZ Bank analyst, price target now $86

