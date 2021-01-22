Oppenheimer lifts Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNOX] gained 26.21% or 13.75 points to close at $66.21 with a heavy trading volume of 4728756 shares. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Nanox Announces Three Key Senior Level Hires to Support Long-Term Growth Objectives.

New Chief Operating Officer, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Marketing Officer to support Company’s mission to democratize medical imaging globally.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Nanox.ARC deployments are expected to begin in the second half of 2021, subject to regulatory clearance.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, NNOX reached to a volume of 4728756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNOX shares is $67.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNOX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on NNOX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is set at 5.36 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.90.

Trading performance analysis for NNOX stock

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.42.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.30 for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.04, while it was recorded at 54.84 for the last single week of trading.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] managed to generate an average of -$1,128,150 per employee.Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 40.10 and a Current Ratio set at 40.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]

There are presently around $145 million, or 11.90% of NNOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNOX stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 1,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.49% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 762,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.98 million in NNOX stocks shares; and TAYLOR FRIGON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $7.91 million in NNOX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNOX] by around 2,768,119 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 60 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,768,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNOX stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,768,104 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.