Net Element Inc. [NETE] Stock trading around $14.61 per share: What’s Next?

Net Element Inc. [NASDAQ: NETE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.35% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.95%. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Former Tesla Lead for Advanced Manufacturing Group Joins Mullen Automotive as VP of EV Manufacturing.

With over 12 major vehicle launches including Tesla’s Model S, John Taylor brings critical engineering experience to oversee Mullen’s manufacturing facilities for the MX-05 and MX-07 SUVs.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Mullen Technologies Inc. (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, which previously announced a definitive agreement to merge with Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) in a stock-for-stock reverse merger in which Mullen’s stockholders will receive a majority of the outstanding stock in the post-merger company, is pleased to announce the hiring of John Taylor as VP of Manufacturing for Mullen Automotive. Mr. Taylor brings a great breadth of experience including oversight of a number of plant start-ups and vehicle launches in the U.S. and abroad.

Over the last 12 months, NETE stock rose by 317.43%.

The market cap for the stock reached $72.90 million, with 4.50 million shares outstanding and 4.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, NETE stock reached a trading volume of 2850194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Net Element Inc. [NETE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Net Element Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for NETE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

NETE Stock Performance Analysis:

Net Element Inc. [NETE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.95. With this latest performance, NETE shares gained by 22.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 317.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NETE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.54 for Net Element Inc. [NETE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.71, while it was recorded at 13.68 for the last single week of trading, and 8.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Net Element Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Net Element Inc. [NETE] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.59 and a Gross Margin at +11.01. Net Element Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.94.

Return on Total Capital for NETE is now -38.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Net Element Inc. [NETE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 225.45. Additionally, NETE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 201.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Net Element Inc. [NETE] managed to generate an average of -$78,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.66.Net Element Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

NETE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Net Element Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -84.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NETE.

Net Element Inc. [NETE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 10.30% of NETE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NETE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 165,813, which is approximately -8.242% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 154,853 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 million in NETE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.99 million in NETE stock with ownership of nearly 439.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Net Element Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Net Element Inc. [NASDAQ:NETE] by around 268,359 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 37,544 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 194,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 499,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NETE stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 186,856 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 20,001 shares during the same period.