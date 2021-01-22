Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] is 5.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ: MKD] closed the trading session at $0.89 on 01/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.8501, while the highest price level was $0.921. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Molecular Data Inc. Announces Changes of Chief Financial Officer.

Molecular Data Inc. (“Molecular Data” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, announced that the Company has appointed Mr. Steven Foo as the new chief financial officer, effective December 1, 2020. Mr. Zhaohong Li has tendered his resignation as chief financial officer, for personal reasons.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“We greatly appreciate the contributions that Zhaohong has made during his tenure with the Company, leading our IPO, and building a public company finance team. We respect Zhaohong’s decision and wish him the very best in his future pursuits,” said Dr. Dongliang Chang, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.73 percent and weekly performance of 8.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -69.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, MKD reached to a volume of 11992142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Molecular Data Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06.

MKD stock trade performance evaluation

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.30. With this latest performance, MKD shares gained by 0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.52 for Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9694, while it was recorded at 0.8447 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5405 for the last 200 days.

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.46 and a Gross Margin at +0.75. Molecular Data Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] managed to generate an average of -$58,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 97.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 30.62.Molecular Data Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Molecular Data Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ:MKD] by around 4,962,890 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 17,650,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,613,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MKD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,961,738 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.