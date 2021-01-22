Merus N.V. [MRUS] moved up 8.75: Why It’s Important

Merus N.V. [NASDAQ: MRUS] gained 8.75% on the last trading session, reaching $27.22 price per share at the time. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Merus Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares.

Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (“Merus”, “we” and “our”), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics™), announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,848,485 common shares at a public offering price of $24.75 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $120 million. In addition, Merus granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 727,272 common shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Merus.

The offering is expected to close on or about January 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Merus N.V. represents 29.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $777.40 million with the latest information. MRUS stock price has been found in the range of $24.90 to $27.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 132.36K shares, MRUS reached a trading volume of 1303692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Merus N.V. [MRUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRUS shares is $19.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Merus N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Merus N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merus N.V. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.66.

Trading performance analysis for MRUS stock

Merus N.V. [MRUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.22. With this latest performance, MRUS shares gained by 70.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.34 for Merus N.V. [MRUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.54, while it was recorded at 24.63 for the last single week of trading, and 14.57 for the last 200 days.

Merus N.V. [MRUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Merus N.V. [MRUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -188.41. Merus N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -177.15.

Return on Total Capital for MRUS is now -48.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Merus N.V. [MRUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.00. Additionally, MRUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.84.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Merus N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Merus N.V. [MRUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Merus N.V. posted -1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRUS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Merus N.V. [MRUS]

There are presently around $495 million, or 76.70% of MRUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRUS stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 5,645,571, which is approximately 10.903% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 2,524,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.73 million in MRUS stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $55.46 million in MRUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Merus N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Merus N.V. [NASDAQ:MRUS] by around 840,847 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,233,924 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 16,122,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,197,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRUS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,758 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 511,805 shares during the same period.