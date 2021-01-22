Market cap of Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] reaches 69.49M – now what?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] price surged by 196.10 percent to reach at $3.02. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Musical.ly, TikTok, Triller and MoviePass Innovators Unite to Create Digital Media Disruption.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. Executes Agreement to Complete a Plan of Merger with ZASH.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation, a U.S. based entertainment, content and distribution company, announced the signing of an Agreement to Complete a Plan of Merger subject to certain conditions, creating exciting acceleration and growth in live-streaming content, video-sharing, distribution and production within its own ecosystem.

A sum of 214285960 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 224.95K shares. Vinco Ventures Inc. shares reached a high of $9.40 and dropped to a low of $4.43 until finishing in the latest session at $4.56.

Guru’s Opinion on Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

BBIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 214.48. With this latest performance, BBIG shares gained by 237.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 88.38 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.52, while it was recorded at 2.13 for the last single week of trading, and 2.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vinco Ventures Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.68. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.87.

Return on Total Capital for BBIG is now -37.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -113.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.59. Additionally, BBIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] managed to generate an average of -$253,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.40% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: ROVIDA ADVISORS INC. with ownership of 329,973, which is approximately -10.333% of the company’s market cap and around 13.60% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 32,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50000.0 in BBIG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $31000.0 in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 32,035 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 55,142 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 318,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 405,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,010 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 15,062 shares during the same period.