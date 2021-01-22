Market cap of Sunrun Inc. [RUN] reaches 17.07B – now what?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] closed the trading session at $81.90 on 01/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $80.88, while the highest price level was $85.42. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Freedom Forever Chooses Sunrun To Expand Access To Home Solar And Batteries Across The Country.

Exclusive three-year partnership offers expanded sales channel for Sunrun; delivers powerful sales and marketing technology to support the Freedom Forever network.

Freedom Forever announced it has strengthened its partnership with Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN), the leading provider of residential solar, battery storage, and energy services in the United States. Freedom Forever has selected Sunrun as its primary solar + battery as-a-service provider for the next three years as part of the partnership. The company will leverage Sunrun’s industry-leading home solar and battery service offering, as well as its well-known and trusted brand with consumers to make affordable, clean, and reliable energy a reality for more American households. Freedom Forever’s best in class operations and vast network of highly-trained independent sales dealers will use an industry-leading platform from Sunrun to help them reach more people and better provide affordable new products, including solar and battery offerings at no-money-down and a low monthly cost.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.05 percent and weekly performance of -12.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 110.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.63M shares, RUN reached to a volume of 7054641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $75.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. On October 27, 2020, analysts increased their price target for RUN shares from 25 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 5.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

RUN stock trade performance evaluation

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.35. With this latest performance, RUN shares gained by 31.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 371.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.96 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.36, while it was recorded at 86.26 for the last single week of trading, and 44.79 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.39 and a Gross Margin at +22.85. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.07.

Return on Total Capital for RUN is now -5.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 276.02. Additionally, RUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 269.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] managed to generate an average of $5,486 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunrun Inc. [RUN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunrun Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -52.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 20.53%.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,746 million, or 73.50% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 31,854,882, which is approximately -16.808% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 29,773,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.44 billion in RUN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.65 billion in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 5.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 43,298,545 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 30,778,552 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 118,187,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,264,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,369,860 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 4,932,474 shares during the same period.